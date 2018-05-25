Odisha man attacks couple, robs gold in Nellore of Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

NELLORE: A miscreant attacked a couple at Tada railway station on Thursday. He was identified as Ajay Kumar from Odisha. According to the police, Maheswari and Akhtar have been maintaining a live-in relationship. They have been working in a private company in Mambattu SEZ in Tada. On Thursday, the couple departed by train at Sullurpet. Ajay came in front of the couple when they sat at Tada railway station. He attacked the couple and took away gold ornaments and cash. On hearing the screams of Maheswari, some passersby went to their rescue.