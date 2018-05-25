Signature campaign against fuel price hike in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Demanding the State and Central government to reduce the taxes levied on petroleum products and bring them in the ambit of GST, the Taxpayers Association along with People for India launched a week-long signature campaign in the city on Thursday. Addressing a press conference here, association secretary MV Anjaneyulu alleged that Centre has been blaming the frequent increase in petrol and diesel prices on fluctuations of crude oil prices in the international market.

Measures should be taken for bringing petrol and diesel under the preview of GST so that the public can get petrol at 51 per litre and diesel for `54 per litre, he said. “The campaign is aimed at creating awareness among the people about the dynamic pricing of petroleum products and its cascading effects on transport sector and price rise of essential commodities,” he said.

He also pointed out that during the recent months, the crude oil price never crossed $4,000 per barrel mark. Earlier, while UPA was in power, the barrel price was over $6,000 dollars, but the petrol price was around `60 per litre. Ever since the NDA came into power, the prices of petroleum products reached all time high, burdening the common public, he alleged. Association president V Sambi Reddy said that in last eleven months, petrol price has been increased by Rs 12.50 per litre and diesel price by Rs 15.27.