Three lynched as rumours of kidnapper gangs spread; police appeal for calm in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR/ VISAKHAPATNAM: Notwithstanding repeated assurances from the police that no criminal gang is on the prowl in the state, attacks on strangers on suspicion that they are kidnappers continue unabated. Three persons (all homeless, two mentally-challenged) were thrashed by locals in Visakhapatnam and Guntur districts late on Wednesday night.A few days after an unidentified person was lynched in One Town area of Visakhapatnam, 35-year-old Gautam Sahoo was beaten up in the same area by a mob that believed he was a criminal. Police rescued Sahoo and handed him over to a shelter home run by the Association of Urban Tribal Development (AUTD). In the last couple of weeks, AUTD took in around 40 persons who were attacked.

Meanwhile, a woman was attacked by a mob on suspicion that she was a child trafficker at Rapalle Railway Station. Repalle CI Penchala Reddy said four youth beat the woman hailing from Markapur in Prakasam district with sticks. Police rushed to the station on being alerted and dispersed the angry mob. The woman was taken to a government hospital in Tenali from where she was shifted to Guntur Government Hospital for better treatment. She had in the past undergone treatment for her illness in Chennai.

A similar incident happened in Bapatla town in Guntur district when suspicious locals questioned a homeless man and he couldn’t give convincing answers. Rajesh Simon, from Tirunavelli in Tamil Nadu, couldn’t immediately respond to the locals as he is not conversant with Telugu. Simon has been living in the area for the past five years and survives with what he gets from selling scraps of metal. Police arrested five persons for the attack.

mob attacks continue

Three persons were killed by mobs in Chittoor, Kurnool and Vizag in the last few weeks on suspicion that they were kidnappers Similar fears rock Bengaluru too. Police on Thursday arrested 14 people, including two minors and four women, in connection with the lynching of a 26-year-old youth in Bengaluru after suspecting him to be a child lifter. Police said all the accused are residents of the city

What is Pardhi gang?

Members of Pardhi gang hail from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. They move during daytime in the guise of petty vendors and conduct recces to select the targets for housebreakings. The notorious gang strikes the target in a big group. However, this gang is no longer active.