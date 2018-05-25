Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two Maoists surrender before SP in Visakhapatnam

Two Maoist militia members surrendered before the superintendent of police (Visakhapatnam Rural) Rahul Dev Sharma on Thursday.  

Published: 25th May 2018 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 02:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  Two Maoist militia members surrendered before the superintendent of police (Visakhapatnam Rural) Rahul Dev Sharma on Thursday.  They have been identified as Golluri Sarayi (25), a native of Pedabayalu mandal, member of Pedabayalu dalam in east division, and Vanthala Rama Chandra Rao (42), a native of Malkangiri and resident of Chintapalle, who worked as a militia member. 

According to police, Sarayi during her childhood was attarcted to dalam and their revolutionary songs and joined the dalam in 2009. During her tenture, she had worked as dalam member, where she used to sing songs and perform dances to revolutionary songs in meetings. After her marriage with another dalam member Bhangru alias Krishna, they left the dalam in 2015 and started working as militia in Thaggupadu area till 2018. Her husband had also earlier surrendered before the Odisha police and fearing arrest, she came forward to surrender. 

Rama Chandra Rao worked as a militia member to Korukonda dalam since 2004. He had a number of offences against him, including cutting pipelines, indulging in incidents of arson, taking part in encounters, fixing landmines in AP and Odisha. Police said that his brother Vanthala Sibho, previously a militia member, surrendered before the Malkangiri SP in 2014 and got a job of a home guard and settled at Chitrakonda PS. Rama Chandra Rao used to visit his brother, for which the dalam was angry. About six months ago, he came to know that the dalam had proposed to eliminate him to create terror in the area. As he had a number of cases in the Visakhapatnam district, he gave himself up there.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maoist militia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Twitterati reacts over Kareena Kapoor's feminism statement
Tuticorin Sterlite Industries Copper Power Plant (File | EPS)
At least 13 people dead in violence against Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin
Gallery
Tension continued to prevail in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day as the death toll due to police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters rose to 13. (Express Photo | V Karthik Alagu)
Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protests: Tension continues for third day, death toll due to police firing rises to 13
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo | Pandarinath B)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka