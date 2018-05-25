Two Maoists surrender before SP in Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Two Maoist militia members surrendered before the superintendent of police (Visakhapatnam Rural) Rahul Dev Sharma on Thursday. They have been identified as Golluri Sarayi (25), a native of Pedabayalu mandal, member of Pedabayalu dalam in east division, and Vanthala Rama Chandra Rao (42), a native of Malkangiri and resident of Chintapalle, who worked as a militia member.

According to police, Sarayi during her childhood was attarcted to dalam and their revolutionary songs and joined the dalam in 2009. During her tenture, she had worked as dalam member, where she used to sing songs and perform dances to revolutionary songs in meetings. After her marriage with another dalam member Bhangru alias Krishna, they left the dalam in 2015 and started working as militia in Thaggupadu area till 2018. Her husband had also earlier surrendered before the Odisha police and fearing arrest, she came forward to surrender.

Rama Chandra Rao worked as a militia member to Korukonda dalam since 2004. He had a number of offences against him, including cutting pipelines, indulging in incidents of arson, taking part in encounters, fixing landmines in AP and Odisha. Police said that his brother Vanthala Sibho, previously a militia member, surrendered before the Malkangiri SP in 2014 and got a job of a home guard and settled at Chitrakonda PS. Rama Chandra Rao used to visit his brother, for which the dalam was angry. About six months ago, he came to know that the dalam had proposed to eliminate him to create terror in the area. As he had a number of cases in the Visakhapatnam district, he gave himself up there.