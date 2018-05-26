Guntur: Wife, daughter of fisherman drown in Krishna river

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A 26-year old wife of a fisherman and his four-year-old daughter got drowned, when his fishing boat capsized in Krishna River near Borupalem of Guntur district in early hours of Saturday, when a dredger boat hit it.

According to police, N Sydharaju, a fisherman from Ibrahimpatnam in Krishna district along with his wife Madhavi and daughter Kavyam went for fishing on his boat on Friday night. They anchored in the water near Borupalem.

In early hours, a dredger boat ran into Sydharaju’s boat and it upended. While Sydharaju managed to swim to safety, his wife and daughter got drowned. On being alerted, police department with help of NDRF started the search and rescue operation. After three to four hours of effort, bodies of both mother and daughter were fished out and shifted to a government hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered and the investigation is on.

