Hyderabad HC fiat to Bar Council

Submission of provisional certificate was not a condition and, therefore, the action of the council was illegal, they argued.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Refusing to interdict an order of the Bar Council, vacation judge Justice S V Bhatt of the High Court on Thursday directed the Bar Council to file a counter affidavit on the petitions filed separately by two lawyers complaining against removal of their names from the voters list for having not passed the All India Bar examination.

The lawyers were not permitted to contest the Bar Council election scheduled to take place next month.
The two lawyers belonging to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana contended that they had been practising as advocates since 2010 but their names were not included in the voters list for the coming Bar Council elections being held for the first time after bifurcation of united AP state. Submission of provisional certificate was not a condition and, therefore, the action of the council was illegal, they argued.
On the other hand, the counsel for Bar Council submitted that in the provisional certificate the petitioners were required to complete the mandatory examination.

