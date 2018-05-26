Sale of excess power at Rs 8 per kwh  fetches Rs 650 crore to Andhra Pradesh in a year

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Power utilities in the State, which have been relentlessly working to provide reliable and cost-effective power to the consumers, have earned a revenue of over Rs 650 crore in the last one year through the sale of surplus power at Rs 8/kwh.Reviewing the power supply position and power trading at Vidyut Soudha in Vijayawada on Friday, APTransco CMD and APgenco MD K Vijayanand expressed satisfaction over performance of Discoms and emphasised upon the need for taking all measures for successful implementation of 24x7 quality power.

He said the objective is to ensure 24x7 reliable and affordable power to the consumers by improving the performance of power utilities.Joint Managing Director Dinesh Paruchuri said the average power purchase price is only Rs 4.59/kWh and to meet the abrupt increase in demand, APDiscoms purchased only 7 MU. As against a demand of 162 MU/day as per projections in the ARR approved by APERC, the actual demand met by APDISCOMs is 175 MU/day.

Though APDiscoms faced a shortfall of 37 MU/day during this summer season, (13 MU of excess demand + 24 MU shortfall) with judicious planning and load management, APdiscoms could ensure 24 X 7 supply to the consumers in this period with only an average purchase of 10 MU /day. This is to say that APDISCOMs absorbed a shortfall of 27 MU/day from its designated sources and made alternative arrangements to meet the demand without resorting to excessive purchases.

The CMD said that while all India average prices touched Rs 6 20 per unit, AP Discoms could purchase 10 Mu/day at an average rate of Rs 4.59 per kilowatt hour saving, a large amount of money. The status of coal availability was also reviewed and it was observed that the stocks available at present would last 10 days as the normative 22 days in the entire country. In spite of this, APGenco could meet the generation targets as given in the ARR. CMD/Aptransco instructed that all measures should be taken to ensure quality power supply 24 x 7 to all consumers in the State till the arrival of monsoons.