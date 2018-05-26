Home States Andhra Pradesh

Security cover for homeless in Rajamahendravaram of Andhra Pradesh: A haircut

Most of those lynched in the past few weeks are homeless, mentally-disturbed or non-Telugus.

Published: 26th May 2018 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 03:42 AM   |  A+A-

Barbers give beggars haircuts under the supervision of the police in Rajamahendravaram on Friday I EXPRESS

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Clearly exasperated by the increasing number of attacks on homeless persons mistaken for gang members, Rajamahendravaram police on Friday rounded up over 300 beggars for what seemed to them the only solution at the moment: a thorough cleanup and a sartorial makeover.
Despite repeated assurances by the police that social media posts about criminal gangs on the prowl were nothing but rumours, the number of mob attacks has not come down. Most of those lynched in the past few weeks are homeless, mentally-disturbed or non-Telugus.

Late on Thursday, over 300 beggars from Kotipalli bus stand, Kambala Cheruvu, Subrahmanyam Maidan and other areas were picked up under the supervision of Rajamahendravaram (Urban) Superintendent of Police B Rajakumari and brought to Pushkar Ghat on the banks of the Godavari. Barbers engaged by the Police Department got down to business in no time and tonsured the group before giving them a clean shave. After they got cleaned in the river, they were provided a fresh set of clothes, food and a list of dos and don’ts. Of the 300, 103 from Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and Telangana, were sent to their respective villages after their details were jotted down.

The rest were accommodated at Gautami Jeeva Karunya Orphanage and Swarnandhra Old Age Home and warned not to venture out for their own good.Rajakumari told TNIE no case of lynching had been reported from East Godavari in the recent past. “It is only a precautionary measure that we took up the initiative. We do not want the innocent to get hurt. It is the homeless who are targeted and victimised in such situations. Not every person who looks unkempt is a criminal. People should not take law into their own hands and remember that those they target are also humans,” she said.The SP warned of stern action against those resorting to violence and added that “such cleanup programmes” would be conducted periodically.“We will focus on street children next,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajamahendravaram police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Mamata Banerjee arrives to greet PM Modi at Shantiniketan
Roaring dinosaurs return in 'horror' "Jurassic World" sequel
Gallery
The bandh called by the DMK-led opposition parties to condemn the Tuticorin violence in which 13 people lost their lives and to demand the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami began in Tamil Nadu today. (EPS | P Jawahar)
Anti-sterlite protests: Opposition calls for bandh against Thoothukudi police firing in Tamil Nadu
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made good on his promise to demolish his country's nuclear test site. IN PIC: Smoke and debris rise in the air as barracks buildings for guards and tunneling workers at North Korea's nuclear test site are blown up at Punggye-ri of the country's North Hamgyong Province. (Photo | AP)
North Korea demolishes nuclear test site as international journalists watch