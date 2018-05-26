Home States Andhra Pradesh

Skill university to come up in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam is set to add another feather to its cap as the State government, in association with the Centre and HP company, will establish a skill university in the port city. 

Published: 26th May 2018

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Visakhapatnam is set to add another feather to its cap as the State government, in association with the Centre and HP company, will establish a skill university in the port city. Ground-breaking ceremony for the university to come up in 100 acres of land will be made by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu soon.

Speaking to media persons on Friday, Law, Youth and Sports Minister Kollu Ravindra said the government is keen to provide job-oriented skills to youth and take the initiative in this regard.Stating that multi-skill development centres will come up in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Tirupati, he said model career centres would be established in every district. Each centre will come up in 15 acres land.

“While 8.67 lakh youth underwent training at the skill development centre in the last three-and-a-half years, we have set a target to extend training to another eight lakh youth this year,” he said and added that 90,850 of the trained youth got placements.

Saying that Siemens has come forward to set up 40 skill development centres, including six excellence centres and 34 technology centres, he said `3,350 crore will be spent on all these centres.

