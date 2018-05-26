Soon, solar energy to power Andhra Pradesh universities

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State-run universities may soon be powered by solar energy. As a pilot project, the government will install a solar power system at Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) using Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds with the collaboration of the Union Ministry of Renewable Energy (MNRE).

The initiative is expected to save the university around `2 crore paid to discoms every year. Currently, ANU has 50 KWP solar panels on its main buildings and has replaced all conventional lighting devices with LED bulbs. As part of the pilot project, every roof of the university will be fitted with panels that produce 2 MW power.

Speaking to Express, Prof Siddaiah, Dean Engineering, said, “As of now we have limited solar power facilities. We want to be a completely solar-powered institution. Our total power requirement is 2MW per year, so we want to install solar panels on all rooftops. The project is still under consideration and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is yet to take a call.”

The MNRE and Education Department are working towards installing solar power systems in some universities. An official from the Higher Education Department said, “Using CSR funds and working in collaboration with MNRE, we want to make all universities solar enabled. This will save a lot of money and electricity.”