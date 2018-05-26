Tirumala shrine's ex-chief priest should be thrown behind bars, says Andhra minister​

By PTI

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy today said the former chief priest of the Lord Venkateswara temple should be "thrown behind bars and thrashed" to establish the facts behind allegations related to the famous shrine.

However, when asked if the state government would do that, the minister said it was his personal opinion "as a devotee" of the Lord.

Addressing a press conference at the venue of the TDP'S three-day annual conclave 'Mahanadu' here, the minister alleged that the YSR Congress and the BJP were using the former chief priest Ramana Dikshitulu as a "pawn" to throw mud on the Chandrababu Naidu government.

"Who is Dikshitulu to make wild allegations? He should be thrown behind bars and thrashed so that the truth comes out. All the wrongdoings of Dikshitulu will also be exposed," the minister said.

"The sentiments of the devotees are badly hurt by the allegations being made. How can they make such wild allegations against the Chief Minister? The Lord is so powerful that he will not spare such people," the minister added.

A controversy has erupted in recent days following allegations made by Dikshitulu that a precious pink diamond of the Lord was missing and that the temple kitchen in Tirumala was dug up ostensibly to unearth hidden treasures.

The Chandrababu Naidu government, however, has rubbished the allegations and ruled out any investigation as demanded by opposition parties.