Wild goose chase? Chennampalli Fort excavation resumes in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh

Despite resistance from villagers and the civil society, the Revenue Department has resumed  digging for treasure at the centuries-old Chennampalli Fort in Kurnool district.

Workers excavate in and around Chennampalli Fort (inset) on the orders of Revenue Department officials in Kurnool | Express

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Despite resistance from villagers and the civil society, the Revenue Department has resumed  digging for treasure at the centuries-old Chennampalli Fort in Kurnool district.Even though five-and-a-half months have gone by, officials have not found any object of value. So far, they have found only idols of Sri Rama, Sita and Lakshmana, a long tusk and a few bricks.

Several villagers questioned why the Revenue Department was continuing with the excavation when they  found nothing valuable till date. Using tantric and occult practitioners’ vision of hidden treasures as compass, Adoni Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) B Ch Obulesu ordered digging in the hill fort under the orders of higher-ups, they alleged. When contacted, the RDO said digging resumed a week ago on the directions of higher officials. “They had stopped work two months ago due to non-availability of skilled workers. Presently, they are also conducting technical tests with modern equipment to find valuable minerals,” he explained.

Another official said, “A team of experts from the Geological Survey have taken up magnetic tests that can indicate the presence of minerals.” Residents of Chennampalli claim the officials offered 33 per cent of the value of treasure to them, if found.

