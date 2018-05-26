Home States Andhra Pradesh

Will rename West Godavari after Alluri: YSR Congress president YS Jaganmohan Reddy

YSR Congress (YSRC) president YS Jaganmohan Reddy has announced that once his government comes to power, he will rename West Godavari district as Alluri Seetharama Raju district.

Published: 26th May 2018 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 03:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ELURU: YSR Congress (YSRC) president YS Jaganmohan Reddy has announced that once his government comes to power, he will rename West Godavari district as Alluri Seetharama Raju district.
Addressing a large gathering at Undi in West Godavari district on Friday as part of his Praja Sankalpa Yatra, he said that it was the long-standing demand of the people, particularly the Kshatriya community, from the district to name it after the legendary freedom-fighter.

Jaganmohan Reddy, a few weeks ago, during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra in Krishna district, announced that he would rename Krishna District after NT Rama Rao, who hailed from that district.Blaming Chandrababu Naidu for water scarcity and the lack of encouragement to pisciculture,  he  said  that his government would reduce the power tariff to fish farmers and allied units as well. “Chandrababu Naidu has ignored fish farmers and failed to address severe water scarcity in the verdant district,” he said.  
The YSRC chief promised to bring down the power tariff to Rs 1.50 per unit for pisciculture and allied industries from the present Rs 7 per unit.

