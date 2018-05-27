Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh's Mahanadu to commence today; annual conclave all set to corner Centre

The stage is set for Mahanadu, the three-day event of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which commences on Sunday. 

Published: 27th May 2018 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 05:01 AM

Workers on Saturday decorating the main dais at the venue of the three-day Mahanadu which will begin at Siddhartha Engineering College at Kanuru near Vijayawada on Sunday | R V K Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The stage is set for Mahanadu, the three-day event of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which commences on Sunday. From this venue, the TDP is going to prepare the party cadre for the upcoming elections. Apart from highlighting the achievements of the State government in the past four years, the TDP leaders are ready to make an all-out attack against the Centre as well as Opposition parties in the State.With the TDP leaders erecting flexis and banners on all roads leading to the venue in Kanuru as well as in and around Vijayawada, the city wore a yellow look.

Though most of the resolutions to be discussed at the annual conclave of the TDP are intended to explain the welfare and development programmes as well as the remarkable achievements in various sectors, sources told TNIE that the TDP is set to make a scathing attack against the Centre for the alleged injustice meted out to the State and various policies that are against the interests of States.

Apart from cornering the Centre charging it with betraying the people of the State without granting the Special Category Status and fulfilling the other promises mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act, the TDP has prepared the ground to introduce some resolutions blaming the Centre for the troubles the people are facing due to GST, demonetisation, Terms of Reference imposed by the Centre to the 15th Finance Commission and violation of the spirit of cooperative federalism.

It is learnt that Mahanadu will debate the gubernatorial system and how the Centre is trying to override the State government by the Governors. In this context, the TDP leaders will discuss the  recent action of Governor in Karnataka welcoming the BJP for formation of government despite the fact that it has no required strength.

As eight resolutions are pertaining to the Telangana State, the TDP is set to make serious charges against the TRS government. While one resolution related to Andhra Pradesh will highlight the TDP government in fulfilling all the promises made in its election manifesto, another one on Telangana  TDP will expose TRS government’s miserable ‘failure’ in fulfilling the poll promises.The TDP is of the view that it is the responsibility of the Centre to complete the Polavaram project as it is the lifeline of AP. Through Mahanadu, the TDP will explain in detail  the progress of works and money spent by the State government one the project.

