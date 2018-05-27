Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM N Chandrababu Naidu undid NTR’s legacy: BJP national secretary V Ram Madhav

The BJP general secretary terms AP CM Chandrababu Naidu’s move to withdraw from the NDA as ‘suicidal’.

Published: 27th May 2018 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 04:19 AM

BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav addressing party workers at a meeting in Guntur, on Saturday | EXPRESS Photo

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Days after Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu shared the dais and shook hands with Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Bengaluru, BJP national secretary V Ram Madhav on Saturday accused the TDP president of working against the motto of party founder, the late N T Rama Rao to unite all non-Congress parties and forge a new political culture in the country.

“Naidu is trying to sail with a party known for corruption and family rule,’’ Ram Madhav said, launching a tirade against Naidu at a meeting organised in Guntur where senior leader Kanna Lakshminarayana took charge as the party’s AP unit. In an indirect reference to Naidu’s political debut as a member of  the Congress, Ram Madhav said Naidu was going back to his roots. “Congress is his home and he is practising the principles of the party, be it corruption, family rule, caste politics and non-accountability,’’ Ram Madhav alleged.

“Like our slogan of Congress Mukth Bharat, NTR too established the TDP with the same slogan, the slogan of non-Congress platform to usher in a new political culture.” Naidu, however, is going against this very slogan,’’ the BJP leader said.Alleging family rule in the State, Ram Madhav, in an oblique reference to Lokesh, said only one new face came to the fore in the TDP in the past four years.  Ram Madhav said that Naidu jumped out of the ‘Rajadhani Express’ being steered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take the nation on the path of development.

“Some people have suicidal tendencies like Naidu who jumped off ‘Rajadhani Express’ to board a passenger train. Naidu has an agenda to weaken the Modi government at the Centre and he is defaming the Centre as part it,’’ Ram Madhav said adding the TDP always desired a weak government at the Centre.“In keeping with Congress culture, Naidu after snapping ties with the BJP took up a ‘Dharma Porata Deeksha’ with government money. We now have to bring the State out of this,’’ he told the party men.

 “There is not a single party to take on the BJP at the nation level. Therefore, some political parties are talking about forming fronts. That is why they are talking about fronts and tents. One person is holding meetings in Kolkata and another is eating in Delhi. One talks about third front and another about federal front. This shows their inability to take on the BJP and stop victory march of the Modi’s government.’’. 
Ram Madhav also criticised the TDP government for playing politics by giving caste tag to Lord Venkateswara. Speaking on the occasion, Kanna Lakshmi Narayana said that AP was lagging behind in development because of Naidu’s inefficiency. 

