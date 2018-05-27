Home States Andhra Pradesh

Fisherman’s wife, toddler killed in boat mishap in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh 

Boat capsized after a dredger boat hit it in Krishna off Borupalem in Thullur mandal; family of victims to get R11 lakh compensation.

Published: 27th May 2018 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

The relatives of the victims break down on seeing the bodies of Madhavi and Kavyam, in Thullur mandal of Guntur district on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The 26-year-old wife of a fisherman and their three-year-old daughter drowned when his fishing boat capsized after a dredger boat hit it in the Krishna off Borupalem in Thullur mandal of Guntur district in the early hours of Saturday.  Nadakuduru Saida Raju, a fisherman from Adda Road in Ibrahimpatnam of Krishna district, his wife Madhavi and daughter Kavyam had gone fishing on Friday night. In the early hours, a dredger boat ran into Saida Raju’s boat which had been anchored near Borupalem, upending it while the family was asleep. Raju managed to swim to safety, but his wife and daughter drowned. 

Madhavi reportedly knew how to swim, but failed to act swiftly and save herself as she was asleep at the time of the accident.On being alerted, Thullur CI U Sudhakar and his team rushed to the spot and engaged four boats for rescue work. NDRF personnel who were pressed into service retrieved the bodies of the mother and child from the river after a few hours of search. 

Raju and his relatives broke down on seeing the bodies of Madhavi and Kavyam. The bodies were shifted to the government hospital in Amaravati. A case has been registered and investigation is on. 
Meanwhile, Krishna Collector B Lakshmikantham in a press release said a solatium of `11 lakh would be paid to the victims’ family. Out of Rs 11 lakh, Rs 6 lakh is being paid by the owners of the dredging vessel and `5 lakh is being paid under Chandranna Bheema Pathakam. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Krishna district

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone | Instagram
Deepika Padukone to turn Superhero inspired by Wonder Woman?
In this photo provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in embrace each other after their meeting at the northern side of the Panmunjom in North Korea, Saturday, May 26, 2018. | AP
North and South Korean leaders hold surprise meeting
Gallery
The Congress today hit out at the Narendra Modi government on the completion of its four years in power, accusing it of betraying the people of the country and not fulfilling the promises the ruling BJP had made to them. (IN PIC: Youth Congress workers pr
IN PICTURES | Youth Congress workers in New Delhi protest against fuel price hike
The winners-take-all T20 final, in front of a capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium, will see Chennai Super Kings, who are gunning for their third IPL crown, take on 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad five days after their first play-off game at the same neutral venue. | PTI
IN PICTURES | Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad to square off in high-voltage IPL finale