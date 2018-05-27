Guntur Municipal Corporation identifies vending zones

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Officials of Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) and Traffic Police Department have identified 45 green vending zones and 35 amber vending zones to ease traffic woes in the city. The GMC has also identified 17 red zones, especially main junctions, where vendors will not be allowed to do business.

The move aims at clearing traffic during peak hours in main junctions like Yetukuru Road, Amaravati Road, Old Club Road, Ashok Nagar Road, Arundelpet 3rd Lane Road, Brodipet 4th Lane Road, Donka Road and others. Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar said the survey of street vendors is nearing completion and identity cards will be issued to them.

He said that if anybody failed to register in the street vendors survey then they can register their names by submitting Aadhaar card, ration card and family details to GMC officials by June 1.

The Commissioner said that only those vendors having identity card will be allowed to do business and vendors will be allowed to give the place for subleases. Traffic Department CIs Purnachandra Rao and Srikanth Babu explained the traffic norms to the vendors.