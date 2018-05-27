Guntur Municipal Corporation launches drive to clean vacant sites

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) officials have identified 1,515 vacant sites which causes inconvenience to the denizens with stagnation of drainage water and garbage piles. The officials have launched a special drive to clean the vacant lands in the city. The GMC has set up a control room to clean vacant lands in Guntur. The toll-free numbers of control room are: 0863-2345103, 2345104.

GMC Commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar said that GMC is taking all necessary steps to ensure clean and green environment in the city by cleaning all vacant sites. He said the revenue, public health and sanitary departments have issued notices to 575 vacant site owners in the city. The Commissioner said that the workers have cleaned 957 vacant sites, out of 1,515 vacant sites in Guntur. He said that the employees have identified some vacant sites at Brodipet, Vikas Nagar, Siddhartha Nagar and Navbharat Nagar for further action. He said the GMC will continue the special drive to clean the vacant lands in Guntur.

He appealed to the public to clean the vacant sites by filling the potholes with gravel to prevent stagnation of waste water. He also asked the owners of vacant sites to come forward and take up cleaning works as per the directions of GMC. The GMC has already spread awareness among the denizens to take up necessary measures in the vacant sites by issuing notices, through publicity and other forms.

He warned the owners of vacant sites that those failing to follow the directions of GMC will have to pay fine after taking up cleaning work in their sites. The Commissioner further said that the GMC will approach the Registration Department if they don’t pay fine within scheduled time and get the information about the land owners and after that GMC will take stringent action as per the Municipal Act. He explained that the GMC will stop water supply and other basic amenities to errant vacant site owners. He said the public can lodge complaints about vacant sites beside their houses by making calls to control room.