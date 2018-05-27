Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur Municipal Corporation launches drive to clean vacant sites

The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) officials have identified 1,515 vacant sites which causes inconvenience to the denizens with stagnation of drainage water and garbage piles. 

Published: 27th May 2018 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) officials have identified 1,515 vacant sites which causes inconvenience to the denizens with stagnation of drainage water and garbage piles. The officials have launched a special drive to clean the vacant lands in the city. The GMC has set up a control room to clean vacant lands in Guntur. The toll-free numbers of control room are: 0863-2345103, 2345104.

GMC Commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar said that GMC is taking all necessary steps to ensure clean and green environment in the city by cleaning all vacant sites. He said the revenue, public health and sanitary departments have issued notices to 575 vacant site owners in the city. The Commissioner said that the workers have cleaned 957 vacant sites, out of 1,515 vacant sites in Guntur. He said that the employees have identified some vacant sites at Brodipet, Vikas Nagar, Siddhartha Nagar and Navbharat Nagar for further action. He said the GMC will continue the special drive to clean the vacant lands in Guntur. 

He appealed to the public to clean the vacant sites by filling the potholes with gravel to prevent stagnation of waste water. He also asked the owners of vacant sites to come forward and take up cleaning works as per the directions of GMC. The GMC has already spread awareness among the denizens to take up necessary measures in the vacant sites by issuing notices, through publicity and other forms.

He warned the owners of vacant sites that those failing to follow the directions of GMC will have to pay fine after taking up cleaning work in their sites. The Commissioner further said that the GMC will approach the Registration Department if they don’t pay fine within scheduled time and get the information about the land owners and after that GMC will take stringent action as per the Municipal Act. He explained that the GMC will stop water supply and other basic amenities to errant vacant site owners. He said the public can lodge complaints about vacant sites beside their houses by making calls to control room.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Guntur Municipal Corporation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone | Instagram
Deepika Padukone to turn Superhero inspired by Wonder Woman?
In this photo provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in embrace each other after their meeting at the northern side of the Panmunjom in North Korea, Saturday, May 26, 2018. | AP
North and South Korean leaders hold surprise meeting
Gallery
The Congress today hit out at the Narendra Modi government on the completion of its four years in power, accusing it of betraying the people of the country and not fulfilling the promises the ruling BJP had made to them. (IN PIC: Youth Congress workers pr
IN PICTURES | Youth Congress workers in New Delhi protest against fuel price hike
The winners-take-all T20 final, in front of a capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium, will see Chennai Super Kings, who are gunning for their third IPL crown, take on 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad five days after their first play-off game at the same neutral venue. | PTI
IN PICTURES | Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad to square off in high-voltage IPL finale