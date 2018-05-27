Help victims of CKD: Andhra Pradesh Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan called off his hunger strike at 5 pm on Saturday with lemon juice offered by a child from the CKD-hit family at Government Arts College in Srikakulam.

Addressing the media after ending his fast, Pawan blasted both the ruling and Opposition parties and their leaders for their irresponsibility in addressing the public grievances. He also said that it would be good if the JSP comes to power in 2019 elections but as of now prospects are bleak.

CM denies neglecting CKD victims

Vijayawada: Responding to Pawan Kalyan’s allegations that the government was neglecting CKD victims in Uddanam, CM Chandrababu Naidu took to Twitter to explain that ‘the State has not left any stone unturned to help them’. “The State has taken up several measures and from January to April 15 last year, 1,01,593 people were screened in 176 villages of seven mandals in Uddanam. Of them, 13,093 were identified as positive and recommended for kidney-related medical tests,” the CM said. He explained that dialysis centres were set up in the areas where the number of CKD patients was more. A total 16 dialysis machines were set up in RIMS, Srikakulam, 8 in Tekkali Area Hospital, 5 in Palakonda Area Hospital, and 8 in Palasa.