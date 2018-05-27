Man held for killing live-in partner in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Guntur Urban police on Saturday arrested a man for killing his live-in partner. According to Guntur West DSP KGV Saritha, D Srilakshmi fell in love with P Akhil Teja alias Akhil alias Pandu. The couple stayed together for two years in a rented house at PSR Nagar on Amaravati Road in Guntur.

Meanwhile, Akhil started to like another woman and hatched a plan to kill Srilakshmi. He murdered Srilakshmi on April 18 and lodged a complaint at Arundelpet police station on April 28 stating that she died under suspicious circumstances.

The police registered a case of suspicious death and started inquiry. During the investigation, the police gathered clues and verified the call data of Akhil. It is learnt that Akhil had murdered Srilakshmi on the night of April 18 and left for Hyderabad. Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by DSP KVG Sarita arrested Akhil at Arundelpet on Saturday. Guntur Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao appreciated DSP KVG Sarita, CI Y Srinivasa Rao, SI Tirupathi Rao and others for nabbing the accused.