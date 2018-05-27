‘Naidu is not intelligent, he is a manipulator’, Andhra Pradesh BJP leader Kanna Lakshminarayana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) central leadership pulled a surprise on Kanna Lakshminarayana by appointing him the State president of the party on May 13. The announcement came at a time when the 62-year-old Kapu leader was reportedly considering quitting the BJP to join YSR Congress. It came as a surprise, even to the BJP leaders, as Lakshminarayana joined the party only in 2014 after being a staunch Congressman for over two decades. After initial resistance from senior BJP leaders in the State, Lakshminarayana officially assumed charge on Saturday. Kanna, who says that the BJP’s plan is to play the role of an ‘efficient and constructive’ Opposition, in a tete-a-tete with TNIE, details the road ahead for his paherty in AP.

Firstly, what transpired on April 24, the day before you were supposed to have joined the YSRC?

Even though it is a fact that my followers had suggested that I join the YSRC, I did not take a decision in this regard. It is also true that I was approached by the YSRC leaders, but the matter ended there. I decided to stay with the BJP bearing in mind the faith reposed in me by the party high command. I asked my followers to stick with me. On April 24, my blood pressure shot up, and I had to join the hospital. That is it.

Since you were a Congressman for a long time before joining the BJP, is there any dissatisfaction among the State leaders? How will you take everybody along, given the resistance?

Initially, there was a little resistance as a few leaders opposed my appointment. Some from the Godavari districts expressed their discontent.

But, my leadership has been accepted by all later. We will work collectively. If you observe, all the leaders have joined me during the pooja at the BJP State office, and during the swearing-in ceremony.

You assumed charge as the president at a tough juncture. How difficult would it be for you to discharge your duty as the party president?

Yes, I have taken charge at a crucial juncture. It is not easy, but we still have a chance. We will counter the false propaganda against the BJP. I have already started attacking the TDP. My experience as a five-time MLA, and a minister for 14 years, will help in gaining people’s trust. I am confident that we can achieve the task at hand.

Have you thought about allying with Jana Sena or other parties?

I don’t think anybody, at this juncture, is ready for alliance with BJP. Firstly, we will go to the masses and earn their confidence. Only after we gain some credibility, there could be a possibility of alliances.

What is your view on the issue of Special Category Status (SCS) about which everybody without exception believes that the BJP has let down the State?

As pointed out by former chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao, the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, on the floor of the Parliament, only promised SCS with reference to Central assistance for projects, but not industrial incentives. The former CS also pointed out that the AP government itself admitted that it may not be able to draw more than Rs 1,000 crore a year under SCS. This means only Rs 5,000 crore for five years. That was when we proposed a special package worth close to Rs 16,500 crore for five years. CM Naidu also accepted it and felicitated BJP leaders. Later, sensing anti-incumbency, he made a U-turn. So, the issue of SCS clearly shows the failure and inefficiency of the State government.

Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham met you after you were appointed the BJP chief. Is his joining BJP on the cards?

Mudgragada joining the party did not figure in our meeting. He asked me to apprise the party high command of his apolitical fight for Kapu reservation. I will take up the issue with our central leadership, and work for a solution that is acceptable to the BCs. Maybe then, there could be a proposal for his joining the party.

What is your strategy to build the party in the State, especially when the TDP is criticising you almost every day?

I am well aware of how Chandrababu Naidu’s mind works. He is not intelligent. Neither is he a strategist. He is just a manipulator. We will chalk out a strategy once we form the core committee. But, the central leadership is very much interested in AP. They are very serious about the State. We will put an end to the drama being played out by Naidu and his brigade. Everybody knows that the YSRC has failed to play the role of Opposition effectively. We will take up the role and be an efficient and constructive Opposition so that we can offer corruption-free governance in 2019.

All three parties -- TDP, YSRC and Jana Sena -- are on the road taking up various yatras and public meetings. What is BJP’s plan?

Once the core committee is constituted, we will go to every district to tell people the truth. We will chalk a plan to go into public.

It is being said that some TDP leaders are going to join the BJP shortly.

So far, there are no such proposals. First, we will work hard to strengthen our party. Once we grow in strength, others will naturally join the party.

Will the new Executive Committee have all new faces?

We will work as a team irrespective of caste, creed or religion. There will be old and new leaders.