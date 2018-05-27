Home States Andhra Pradesh

NGT orders inspection team over crusher units in Andhra Pradesh

Taking a serious view at cause of environment pollution due to operation of numerous stone crusher units in the villages of Nemakal and Unthakal in Bommanhal mandal of Anantapur district.

Published: 27th May 2018 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a serious view at cause of environment pollution due to operation of numerous stone crusher units in the villages of Nemakal and Unthakal in Bommanhal mandal of Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh state, the Principal bench of the National Green Tribunal at New Delhi on Friday directed the authorities of pollution control boards of the state and the Centre to have joint inspection on the alleged stone crusher units which have been causing pollution in the said villages situated near Karnataka border, and to submit report before the tribunal in three weeks.

The bench comprising Acting chairperson Justice Jawad Rahim, Justice SP Wangdi (judicial member) and Nagin Nanda (expert member) was admitting the petition filed by K Hiroji Rao, a farmer from Unthakal village, complaining that large number of stone crusher units in the above two villages were operating in gross violation of the provisions of the Air (Prevention and control of pollution) Act, 1981, Water (Prevention and control of pollution) Act, 1974, Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 and the Biological Diversity Act, 2002.Petitioner’s counsel K Sravan Kumar told the tribunal that the stone crusher units were located in close proximity to the said villages as well as agriculture lands. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nemakal Unthakal National Green Tribunal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone | Instagram
Deepika Padukone to turn Superhero inspired by Wonder Woman?
In this photo provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in embrace each other after their meeting at the northern side of the Panmunjom in North Korea, Saturday, May 26, 2018. | AP
North and South Korean leaders hold surprise meeting
Gallery
The Congress today hit out at the Narendra Modi government on the completion of its four years in power, accusing it of betraying the people of the country and not fulfilling the promises the ruling BJP had made to them. (IN PIC: Youth Congress workers pr
IN PICTURES | Youth Congress workers in New Delhi protest against fuel price hike
The winners-take-all T20 final, in front of a capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium, will see Chennai Super Kings, who are gunning for their third IPL crown, take on 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad five days after their first play-off game at the same neutral venue. | PTI
IN PICTURES | Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad to square off in high-voltage IPL finale