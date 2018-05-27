NGT orders inspection team over crusher units in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a serious view at cause of environment pollution due to operation of numerous stone crusher units in the villages of Nemakal and Unthakal in Bommanhal mandal of Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh state, the Principal bench of the National Green Tribunal at New Delhi on Friday directed the authorities of pollution control boards of the state and the Centre to have joint inspection on the alleged stone crusher units which have been causing pollution in the said villages situated near Karnataka border, and to submit report before the tribunal in three weeks.

The bench comprising Acting chairperson Justice Jawad Rahim, Justice SP Wangdi (judicial member) and Nagin Nanda (expert member) was admitting the petition filed by K Hiroji Rao, a farmer from Unthakal village, complaining that large number of stone crusher units in the above two villages were operating in gross violation of the provisions of the Air (Prevention and control of pollution) Act, 1981, Water (Prevention and control of pollution) Act, 1974, Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 and the Biological Diversity Act, 2002.Petitioner’s counsel K Sravan Kumar told the tribunal that the stone crusher units were located in close proximity to the said villages as well as agriculture lands.