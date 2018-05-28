2019 will be downfall of ‘publicity PM’ Modi: N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Launching a scathing attack on his party’s one time poll ally, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday predicted the BJP would not come to power at the Centre in 2019 and exuded confidence that regional parties would change the political narrative of the country in the general elections. The Chief Minister dubbed Narendra Modi a ‘publicity Prime Minister’ and scoffed that he may be adept at coining catchy slogans, but had failed to walk the talk. Addressing TDP workers at the inaugural session of the three-day Mahanadu on Sunday, Naidu said, “The Congress is not in a position to form the government in 2019. The BJP will certainly not come to power. It is regional parties that will dictate terms in national politics.”

Naidu cited the example of the recently concluded Karnataka elections to support his argument and added that the TDP, which had played a key role during National Front and United Front regimes, would grow as a force that will change the political scenario at the Centre and ensure justice to Andhra Pradesh. Later in the day, while passing a resolution on the implementation of promises made by the Centre during bifurcation, Naidu said, “If need be, I will visit all the states in the country to garner support from various political parties to protect the interests of the state and work against the BJP.”

In his opening remarks, Naidu lashed out at Narendra Modi accusing him of trying to ‘encroach’ the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams (TTD). “The Archaeological Society of India sent a notice to us trying to take over the TTD. Modi tried to encroach the abode of our Venkanna (Lord Balaji),” he said, and added, “He is a publicity Prime Minister. He has coined several slogans like Digital India, Skill India, Make in India and others, but has he implemented even one of them?” The TDP supremo remarked that the BJP-led NDA had created problems in the country’s economy by introducing GST and demonetisation. “Modi had appointed me as the convenor of the group of Chief Ministers for giving recommendations on adopting digital currency. We gave a report, but it was never implemented,” he said.

Naidu alleged that the BJP-led NDA had completely diluted the gubernatorial system in the country and insinuated that the Centre was indulging in “polluted politics”. “When elections are round the corner, the Centre uses the CBI, ED, Income Tax and other wings [to intimidate leaders]. It openly tried to purchase MLAs in Karnataka. Before that, it used Tamil Naidu MPs to disrupt Parliamentary proceedings when we moved a no-confidence motion,” he observed.