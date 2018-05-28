AP EAMCET counselling to start from today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AP EAMCET counselling is all set to start from Monday. For the first time, the certification process was also made online and the candidates have to upload the documents online. If there are any changes, they can consult helpline centres. The certificate verification process will be held from May 28 to 30, where the options can be given from May 30 to June 2.

Dos

Candidates should verify their hall ticket number before uploading documents

All inputs must tally with Aadhaar details

Dont’s

Do not upload unclear images or documents

Do not refresh the webpage when uploading the documents