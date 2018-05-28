Home States Andhra Pradesh

Assault on medico: Jr docs threaten stir

Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) leaders of RIMS Medical College and Hospital on Sunday said that they would intensify the protest statewide by roping in junior doctors from

Published: 28th May 2018 01:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) leaders of RIMS Medical College and Hospital on Sunday said that they would intensify the protest statewide by roping in junior doctors from all government medical colleges and hospitals unless action is taken on the people who attacked a duty doctor, in the next few days. 

As many as 98 junior doctors of RIMS Medical College have been continuing the protest since May 22, demanding legal action against the people who assaulted a junior doctor at RIMS due to the death of a child in the hospital. 

Though the hospital authorities held talks with JUDA leaders, their efforts went in vain. But the junior doctors are attending to the emergency duties at casualty, ICU and neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). RIMS officials have deployed assistant professors and other medical college faculty in place of junior doctors. Despite making alternative arrangements, patients of the general wards have been facing trouble.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
People attacked and thrashed transgenders in Hyderabad after a rumor to be child lifters. The transgenders were grievously injured and rushed to the hospital.
Watch: Mob thrashes transgenders rumoured to be child lifters in Hyderabad
Uttar Pradesh: Water supplier denies catering for Dalit wedding ceremony
Uttar Pradesh: Dalit family denied water supply for wedding function
Gallery
Manju Devi stands tall in her fraternity, being the first woman porter of the North-West Railways, in a profession that is considered a male bastion. | PTI
Porter no 15: Life of Manju, first woman coolie at Jaipur railway station
People take part in Bengaluru 10k run in the city on Sunday, 27 May 2018. (EPS | Pushkar V)
People take part in Bengaluru 10k marathon run on May 27