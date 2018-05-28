Assault on medico: Jr docs threaten stir

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) leaders of RIMS Medical College and Hospital on Sunday said that they would intensify the protest statewide by roping in junior doctors from all government medical colleges and hospitals unless action is taken on the people who attacked a duty doctor, in the next few days.

As many as 98 junior doctors of RIMS Medical College have been continuing the protest since May 22, demanding legal action against the people who assaulted a junior doctor at RIMS due to the death of a child in the hospital.

Though the hospital authorities held talks with JUDA leaders, their efforts went in vain. But the junior doctors are attending to the emergency duties at casualty, ICU and neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). RIMS officials have deployed assistant professors and other medical college faculty in place of junior doctors. Despite making alternative arrangements, patients of the general wards have been facing trouble.