E-transport permit at Mirchi Yard

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: NTR Mirchi Yard is all set to introduce e-transport permit form June 1, which will get rid of the manual system and be convenient for traders. As such, exporters and traders have been directed to get permission and register themselves under the new system by May 31. According to information, about 3,000 chilli and cotton traders are currently registered under the old system. NTR Mirchi Yard secretary M Venkateswara Reddy said the traders should produce e-pass with authorities while transporting their goods.