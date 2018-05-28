Home States Andhra Pradesh

Fulfil promises or face public ire: Pawan Kalyan to PM Narendra Modi

Says CM not sincere, calls upon cadre to gear up for polls in 2019 to change socio-political structure of State.

Published: 28th May 2018 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan addresses a huge public gathering during his Porata Yatra in Srikakulam district on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Stating that it is the duty of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement all the assurances given to Andhra Pradesh, including special category status and special package to backward Uttarandhra districts, at the time of State bifurcation, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has warned him that he has to face the public ire if he fails to fulfil the promises. Addressing roadside meetings at Narasannapeta and Pathapatnam in Srikakulam district on Sunday as part of his Porata Yatra, Pawan Kalyan said the Jana Sena workers are ready to lay down their lives to achieve the rights of the State. 

He said unlike Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who changed his stance on SCS 36 times, the Jana Sena Party (JSP) had stuck to its demand for special category status.  Expressing dissatisfaction over the attitude of Chandrababu Naidu, he said the TDP chief lacks sincerity.  Stating that power will not remain in the hands of the same person forever, he said that the people will decide who will have the power. He called upon his party activists to get ready for the 2019 elections. “Let us bring change in the socio-political structure of the State,” he said. 

Pawan Kalyan said that Srikakulam district is now in the hands of a few families and it was time for putting an end to that hegemony. Lashing out at the TDP government for neglecting  Srikakulam and rendering it a backward district, he said not a single industry was set up at Narsipatnam as promised and no irrigation facilities were provided. 

He said the State government, which found it convenient to give the contract of AP FiberNet to a former Heritage employee, claims that it has no funds to address the problems of the poor and women in the district. “What happened to Visakhapatnam Railway Zone? Ram Vilas Paswan succeeded in bringing railway zone to his town Hajipur, but our MPs were caught napping. They had even failed to get a halt sanctioned for an express train at Narasannapeta,” he said and alleged that TDP leaders in the district were more focused on minting money through illegal sand mining than anything else.

The Jana Sena chief said that some people were saying that he would lose craze among the people in Srikakulam if he stayed for a long time there. “I do not need any craze. I do not need a star’s life. I prefer the life of a common man and be one among you,” he said, evoking thunderous applause. The actor-turned politician called upon the people to walk with him shoulder to shoulder for bringing about the desired change in the political scenario of the State and to ensure justice to tribals and the downtrodden. He promised to conduct a special meeting to discuss the problems of the Vamsadhara project displaced and ensure that justice was done to them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Narendra Modi Pawan Kalyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
People attacked and thrashed transgenders in Hyderabad after a rumor to be child lifters. The transgenders were grievously injured and rushed to the hospital.
Watch: Mob thrashes transgenders rumoured to be child lifters in Hyderabad
Uttar Pradesh: Water supplier denies catering for Dalit wedding ceremony
Uttar Pradesh: Dalit family denied water supply for wedding function
Gallery
Manju Devi stands tall in her fraternity, being the first woman porter of the North-West Railways, in a profession that is considered a male bastion. | PTI
Porter no 15: Life of Manju, first woman coolie at Jaipur railway station
People take part in Bengaluru 10k run in the city on Sunday, 27 May 2018. (EPS | Pushkar V)
People take part in Bengaluru 10k marathon run on May 27