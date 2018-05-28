Fulfil promises or face public ire: Pawan Kalyan to PM Narendra Modi

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Stating that it is the duty of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement all the assurances given to Andhra Pradesh, including special category status and special package to backward Uttarandhra districts, at the time of State bifurcation, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has warned him that he has to face the public ire if he fails to fulfil the promises. Addressing roadside meetings at Narasannapeta and Pathapatnam in Srikakulam district on Sunday as part of his Porata Yatra, Pawan Kalyan said the Jana Sena workers are ready to lay down their lives to achieve the rights of the State.

He said unlike Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who changed his stance on SCS 36 times, the Jana Sena Party (JSP) had stuck to its demand for special category status. Expressing dissatisfaction over the attitude of Chandrababu Naidu, he said the TDP chief lacks sincerity. Stating that power will not remain in the hands of the same person forever, he said that the people will decide who will have the power. He called upon his party activists to get ready for the 2019 elections. “Let us bring change in the socio-political structure of the State,” he said.

Pawan Kalyan said that Srikakulam district is now in the hands of a few families and it was time for putting an end to that hegemony. Lashing out at the TDP government for neglecting Srikakulam and rendering it a backward district, he said not a single industry was set up at Narsipatnam as promised and no irrigation facilities were provided.

He said the State government, which found it convenient to give the contract of AP FiberNet to a former Heritage employee, claims that it has no funds to address the problems of the poor and women in the district. “What happened to Visakhapatnam Railway Zone? Ram Vilas Paswan succeeded in bringing railway zone to his town Hajipur, but our MPs were caught napping. They had even failed to get a halt sanctioned for an express train at Narasannapeta,” he said and alleged that TDP leaders in the district were more focused on minting money through illegal sand mining than anything else.

The Jana Sena chief said that some people were saying that he would lose craze among the people in Srikakulam if he stayed for a long time there. “I do not need any craze. I do not need a star’s life. I prefer the life of a common man and be one among you,” he said, evoking thunderous applause. The actor-turned politician called upon the people to walk with him shoulder to shoulder for bringing about the desired change in the political scenario of the State and to ensure justice to tribals and the downtrodden. He promised to conduct a special meeting to discuss the problems of the Vamsadhara project displaced and ensure that justice was done to them.