Girl dead, six others injured as giant wheel crashes in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An eight-year-old girl died and six others were injured when the two buckets of the giant wheel they were sitting in got loose and fell from a height of fifty feet high. The incident happened at Robo Exhibition organized in Government Junior College grounds on Sunday late night.

Amrutha, the eight-year-old daughter of M Raju from Siddarampuram village of Atmakur mandal in Anantapur district along with her relatives and friends got into giant Ferris wheel cheerful, unaware that she was climbing the death wheel.

Only a couple of rounds, the bucket in which she was sitting and another one, got loose from the giant wheel and tumbled down to the ground. The little girl died on the spot, while others suffered injuries, some of them were reported to be severe.

Amrutha’s parents and relatives, who were filming the joy ride were in shock when they saw the tragedy unfold before their eyes. By the time they rushed to the platform of the giant wheel, the little Amrutha was dead.

Enraged visitors to the exhibition caught hold of the giant wheel operator Y Raghu, who was found in an inebriated condition. They roughed him up before handing over to the police who rushed to the spot. The injured -- S Sravani (16), M Jasintha Marry(25), G Jyothi (4), Vasu Teja (4) S Radha (22) and B Ganga Devi -- were first rushed to government general hospital and later shifted to a private hospital for better treatment.

Anantapur DSP J Venkatarao said that they have sealed the exhibition and investigating.