I probed only 300 missing gold dollar coins, says ex-CVSO

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Former Chief Vigilance and Security Officer (CVSO) and retired DIG, BV Ramana Kumar, on Sunday clarified that he had only probed the missing 300 gold dollars (5 gram gold coins with the image of Lord Venkateswara embossed on them) in TTD Bokkasam (treasury) and that he had not inquired the alleged missing of the temple jewellery, including pink diamond.

Speaking to mediapersons here, the former CVSO said he had submitted a report with regard to the findings of his probe into missing gold coins and questioned 17 accused in the case. Five of those, including temple Deputy EO Dollar Seshadri, were suspended and the main accused V Chalapathi was removed from service following his probe report. He said during his probe, Chief Priest AV Ramana Deekshitulu lodged a complaint stating that the pink diamond was missing and he took a written statement from him and another priest Narasimha Deekshitulu.

Ramana Kumar said he had mentioned in his report saying ‘It is learnt that one big pink diamond was broken into pieces a few years ago which costs hundreds of crores of rupees.’

“I received some other complaints also,” he explained. He said he had submitted a detailed probe report to the TTD Trust Board and the Executive Officer. “The report was published in The New Indian Express, following which the then chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy held a meeting to discuss the probe report. The then Executive Officer admitted that the antique jewels were worth more than `1 lakh crore,” he said.

Rajasekhara Reddy wondered how such invaluable jewellery was kept under the supervision of a single person and ordered to change the system to protect the same in a foolproof manner, instead of keeping the Bokkasam keys with Dollar Seshadri, who was accused No 2 in the 300 gold coins missing case.

“The Chief Minister even constituted a committee headed by a senior judge for an inquiry into the missing jewellery and pink diamond. The Jagannath Rao Committee, in its report, said there was no pink diamond, but a ruby which was broken into pieces during Brahmotsavams and the pieces are with the TTD,” he explained. Ramana Kumar clarified that as per te report there was no pink diamond and all the temple jewellery is intact in Bokkasam of TTD.The retired IPS officer opined that CBI inquiry would be a good solution to come clean on the allegations being made against the TTD.