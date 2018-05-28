Mums’ magic touch powers Vizag catering startup

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: City-based startup Mom’s Paradise which caters delectable food prepared by homemakers has caught the imagination of Vizag’s health conscious population. The day’s menus are put up on Facebook and Instagram pages of the venture and orders can be placed between 1 pm and 7 pm online or by ringing up 72078551050, 8074426364.

The startup is the brainchild of DC Chaarshani, a graduate from Andhra University, and her friends Srinivas, Sravan, Aditya, Prathyusha, Jwarita, Varma and Sadhana. Mom’s Paradise not only aims at tickling the taste buds of foodies, especially non-locals and hostellers, but also offering part-time jobs to homemakers.

“We wanted to provide home-cooked food to hostellers and corporate employees and simultaneously help homemakers earn a steady salary at the end of every month,” said DC Chaarshani.Explaining how it all began, Chaarshani said the team used social media to grab prospective customers’ attention, the rest of the advertising happened through word of mouth. “Several homemakers were excited to join us.

We visited each of those who wanted the job personally and tasted their dishes before finally taking a call on who all would be a part of Mom’s Paradise,” she said. Mom’s Paradise, which kickstarted on May 19, serves different varieties of Indian dishes both vegetarian and non-vegetarian. The startup has hired several delivery boys to ensure food reaches customers on time. “We receive about 25 orders a day. The homemakers earn `10,000 per month. This is only the beginning. We expect many more to join us and make this project bigger and more successful,” Chaarshani gushed.