Oommen Chandy replaces Digvijay as Andhra Pradesh Congress affairs in-charge

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former Chief Minister of Kerala Oommen Chandy has been appointed AICC general secretary. He is also given charge of Andhra Pradesh. Chandy will replace party’s Andhra Pradesh affairs in-charge Digvijaya Singh. AICC president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday issued orders to that effect. Party appreciated Singh’s contribution with regard to AP affairs.

Meanwhile, APCC chief N Raghuveera Reddy welcomed the appointment of the “senior and sincere” leader. In a press release, he said the appointment of Chandy will augur well for the party in the State.

He said the presence the two-time Chief Minister of Kerala and 11-time MLA will revive the party in Andhra Pradesh, which was a Congress bastion.

He exuded confidence that under the guidance of Oommen Chandy, the party will fare well in the 2019 elections. Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Thiruvavanthapuram, KPCC president M M Hassan said Chandy’s new positions were a recognition to the entire state unit. “Congress president Rahul Gandhi wants to utilise the organisational and administrative skills of Chandy at the national level. His six-decade-long political experience will definitely help the party,” said Hassan.

The new assignment is seen as Chandy’s success in regaining the confidence of Congress leadership. Earlier, there were reports that Sonia Gandhi had displeasure over Chandy during his second term as Chief Minister. His alleged unwillingness to blindly obey the high command’s directions and the solar panel scam were cited as reasons.

I accept Rahul’s decision wholeheartedly: Chandy

Kottayam: Oommen Chandy said he wholeheartedly accepts the decision of Congress central leadership appointing him as the AICC general secretary in-charge Andhra Pradesh. Responding to queries from media at his residence in Puthuppalli, Chandy said it would be a challenging job. “The next one year would be crucial for the country with Parliament election due in 2019. It is time for secular forces being led by the Congress to work in coherence and stability. “I accept Congress president’s decision and thank him for entrusting me with a major responsibility in this process,” he said.