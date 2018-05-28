Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pawan Kalyan launches tirade against Narendra Modi, Chandrababu Naidu

Stating that it is the duty of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement all the assurances given to Andhra Pradesh, including special category status.

Published: 28th May 2018 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Stating that it is the duty of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement all the assurances given to Andhra Pradesh, including special category status and special package to backward Uttarandhra districts, at the time of State bifurcation, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has warned him that he has to face the public ire if he fails to fulfil the promises.

Addressing roadside meetings at Narasannapeta and Pathapatnam in Srikakulam district on Sunday he said that unlike Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who changed his stance on SCS 36 times, the Jana Sena Party (JSP) had stuck to its demand for special category status. Pawan Kalyan said that Srikakulam district is now in the hands of a few families and it was time for putting an end to that hegemony. 

Lashing out at the TDP government for neglecting Srikakulam district and rendering it a backward district, he said not a single industry was set up at Narsipatnam as promised and no irrigation facilities were provided. He said the government, which finds it convenient to give the contract of AP FiberNet to a former Heritage employee, claims that it has no funds to address the problems of the poor. 

“What happened to Visakhapatnam Railway Zone? Ram Vilas Pawan succeeded in bringing railway zone to his town Hazipur, but our MPs are caught napping. They have even failed to get a halt sanctioned for an express train at Narasannapeta,” he said and alleged that TDP leaders in the district were more focused on minting money through illegal sand mining than anything else.The Jana Sena chief said that some people were saying that he would lose craze among the people in Srikakulam if he stayed there for a long time. 
“I do not need any craze. I do not need a star’s life. I prefer the life of a common man and be one among you,” he said.

