Stepfather booked for raping minor in Guntur district

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A minor girl was allegedly raped by her stepfather at Tenali in Guntur district. The incident came to light on Sunday after the girl’s mother complained to the police.According to the police, the accused, Jallibilli Venkateswarlu, has been living with the woman and her two children, including the 16-year-old victim from her earlier marriage for the past 15 years at Mutyamsettipalem of Tenali. According to the complaint, the accused trapped the girl and sexually abused her.

After she came to know about the abuse of her daughter, she approached the police. The victim and her sibling, who used to stay with their grandparents at Tanguturu in Prakasam district, came to Tenali six months ago to live with their ailing mother. Venkateswarly allegedly exploited the minor girl during this period.

DSP M Snehita said a case under the amended Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) was registered against Venkateswarlu and the minor girl was sent to Tenali Government Hospital for medical tests. A manhunt has been launched for the accused.