TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu prophesies Modi’s downfall, rise of regional parties in 2019 polls

Launching a scathing attack on his party's one-time poll ally, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday predicted the BJP would not come to power at the Centre in 2019.

Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu during the first day of Mahanadu in Vijayawada. (EPS | P Ravindra Babu)

VIJAYAWADA:  Launching a scathing attack on his party’s one-time poll ally, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday predicted the BJP would not come to power at the Centre in 2019 and exuded confidence that regional parties would change the political narrative of the country in the general elections. The Chief Minister dubbed Narendra Modi a ‘publicity Prime Minister’ and scoffed that he may be adept at coining catchy slogans, but had failed to walk the talk. 

Addressing TDP workers at the inaugural session of the three-day Mahanadu which kicked off at VR Siddhartha Engineering College on Sunday, Naidu said, “The Congress is not in a position to form the government in 2019. The BJP will certainly not come to power. It is regional parties that will dictate terms in national politics.” 

Naidu cited the example of the recently concluded Karnataka elections to support his argument and added that the TDP, which had played a key role during National Front and United Front regimes, would grow as a force that will change the political scenario at the Centre and ensure justice to Andhra Pradesh.
Later in the day, while passing a resolution on the implementation of promises made by the Centre during bifurcation, Naidu said, “If need be, I will visit all the states in the country to garner support from various political parties to protect the interests of the state and work against the BJP.

In his opening remarks, Naidu lashed out at Narendra Modi accusing him of trying to ‘encroach’ the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams (TTD). “The Archaeological Society of India sent a notice to us trying to take over the TTD. Modi tried to encroach the abode of our Venkanna (Lord Balaji),” he said, and added, “He is a publicity Prime Minister. He has coined several slogans like Digital India, Skill India, Make in India and others, but has he implemented even one of them?”

The TDP supremo remarked that the BJP-led NDA had created problems in the country’s economy by introducing GST and demonetisation. “Modi had appointed me as the convenor of the group of Chief Ministers for giving recommendations on adopting digital currency. We gave a report, but it was never implemented,” he said and claimed it was without any assistance from the Centre that the TDP government rolled out welfare and development initiatives like no other state. 

“When elections are round the corner, the Centre uses the CBI, ED, Income Tax and other wings [to intimidate leaders]. It openly tried to purchase MLAs in Karnataka. Before that, it used Tamil Naidu MPs to disrupt Parliament proceedings when we moved a no-confidence motion,” he said.

Reflecting on state politics, he said YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Jana Sena counterpart Pawan Kalyan were acting out scripts written in New Delhi and mocked BJP leader Ram Madhav’s comment that the saffron party would play kingmaker in AP next year. “The party which appointed its chief by begging him not to defect to the YSRC has the audacity to pass such comments! The TDP’s victory in 2019 is a given.”

Chandrababu Naidu

