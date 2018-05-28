Home States Andhra Pradesh

We kept 98 percent of our poll promises: TDP

On the first day of the Mahanadu conclave, the Telugu Desam Party passed a resolution claiming that it implemented 98 percent of the promises it made in the election manifesto in 2014.

Published: 28th May 2018

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  On the first day of the Mahanadu conclave, the Telugu Desam Party passed a resolution claiming that it implemented 98 percent of the promises it made in the election manifesto in 2014. After introducing the resolution, State party president and minister K Kala Venkat Rao said, “We have implemented 98 percent of our promises, while the BJP at the Centre has kept only 40 percent of its promises so far.” 

Later, acknowledging the same, party national president and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that the TDP had also implemented the promises which were not made during the elections. He observed that the BJP-led NDA was yet to roll out several poll promises it made including doubling the farmers’ income, ensuring minimum support price (MSP) to crops and others. “It has not even implemented the recommendations of the MS Swaminathan Committee. “The Centre has not taken any initiative for the welfare of the farming community. But, we, on the other hand, have rolled out crop loan waiver scheme as promised,” he said. 

The TDP passed four other resolutions in the day pertaining to ‘Vision for Andhra Pradesh: 2022, 2029 and 2050”, achievements in primary sector, reforms in energy department, and ‘betrayal’ by the BJP-led NDA government in implementation of bifurcation assurances. Two more resolutions passed at the conclave pertaining to Telangana spoke of ‘lack of social justice in Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s governance and agrarian distress in Telangana’. 

Speaking on the occasion, Telangana president L Ramana said, “Some parties are thinking that it is the end of the TDP in Telangana. But the TDP government in AP has achieved excellent progress despite zero support from the Centre and despite being weighed down by Rs 16,000-crore revenue deficit,” he said.

