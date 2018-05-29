1 dead, 6 injured in ferris wheel mishap

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR:An eight-year-old was killed and six persons suffered injuries when two passenger cars of a ferris wheel collided with each other, causing one to break and throw them off from a height of 50 feet. The incident occurred at Robo Exhibition organised at Government Junior College grounds late on Sunday night.

Amrutha, daughter of S Raju from Siddarampuram village of Atmakur mandal in the district, along with her relatives and friends took the giant wheel ride unaware of the misfortune that was in store for them. After a couple of rounds, the passenger car in which she was sitting collided with another and a bolt came loose, finally leading to its bottom coming off. The girl died on the spot.

Amrutha’s parents and relatives, who were filming the joy ride were in shock when they saw the tragedy unfold before their very eyes. By the time they rushed to the platform of the giant wheel, Amrutha was lying lifeless in a heap.Enraged visitors at the exhibition caught hold of the giant wheel operator Y Raghu, who was found in an inebriated condition.

They roughed him up before handing him over to the police. The injured — S Sravani (16), M Jasintha Marry (25), G Jyothi (4), Vasu Teja (4) S Radha (22) and B Ganga Devi — were first rushed to the government general hospital and were later shifted to a private hospital.

Little Amrutha’s eyes will live on...

Amrutha’s parents donated her eyes to Sai Organisation on Anantapur Two Town SI Sriram’s request. The donated eyes have been shifted to LV Prasad Eye Hospital in Hyderabad