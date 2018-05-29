Home States Andhra Pradesh

Dak Sevaks’ stir hits postal services in villages

The strike of All India Gramin Dak Sevak Union (AIGDSU) entered the eighth day on Monday. As a result, postal services in rural areas have been hit.

Published: 29th May 2018 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 05:01 AM

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The strike of All India Gramin Dak Sevak Union (AIGDSU) entered the eighth day on Monday. As a result, postal services in rural areas have been hit.Addressing the media here, AIGDSU district general secretary V Lakshmikanth said that they would stage protests at all Central government offices, railway stations, houses of MPs and district headquarters to press their demands. “We will meet all major trade unions seeking their support to strengthen the stir and mount pressure on the Centre to concede our genuine demands,” he said.

The main demand of AIGDSU, which launched an indefinite strike on May 22, is implementation of Kamlesh Chandra Committee report on pay revision of Gramin Dak Sevaks. Eleven postal divisions, including two SP RMS at Tirupati and Guntakal, and one postal store depot at Guntakal, are functioning in Rayalaseema region. Out of them, eight divisions are functioning. There are nearly 420 to 450 branch post offices run under each postal division, which offers various postal services, deposits and payments.

As per departmental sources, nearly 3,450 branch post offices are functioning in the region and as many as 14,000 staff are working in all divisions as GDS staff who are also called as extra departmental staff. According to available sources, each branch has at least 20-30 mail deliveries in a day and also at least `5 lakh cash transactions in a month, including wages of National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme workers at rural areas.

“With the indefinite strike of GDS staff, the postal services in the rural areas have been badly affected,” a postal officer from Kurnool division, not wishing to be identified said. “Although the higher officials arranged alternative steps with regular staff, the mail deliveries were dumped at several rural postal branch offices. The department has also suffered losses with the indefinite strike,” he stated.
Lakshmikanth said that as per the Kamalesh Chandra Committee report, the minimum wage of GDS would be `10,000 and a maximum of `35,480.

