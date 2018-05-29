Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur channel extension survey works completed

It will be a lifeline for more than 77,000 acres of farmland.

Published: 29th May 2018 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

Pulichitala project officials conducting a survey on extension of Guntur channel | file photo

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The extension of the Guntur channel of the Krishna River gathered momentum with the survey works being completed in Prathipadu, Pedanandipadu, Kakumanu and Vatticherukuru mandals in Guntur district and Parchuru mandal in Prakasam district.

At present, the 42-km long channel provides water for agricultural and domestic purposes to the Tadepalli municipality, Mangalagiri municipality and Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC), and also irrigates 33 villages in the region. The channel is a lifeline for more than 27,000 acres of farmland.Owing to the demand of farmers, the government has taken a decision to extend the Guntur channel by 30 km. Earlier, Prathipadu, Pedanandipadu, Kakumanu and Vatticherukuru mandals in Guntur district and Parchuru mandal in Prakasam district got water for drinking and irrigation from the Nagarjuna Sagar Project. However, post the bifurcation of the State and depleting water levels, the mandals stopped getting water.
Pulichintala project engineers conducted the survey for five days. With the extension of Guntur channel, drinking water will be provided for another 41 villages in five mandals and 50,000 acres of farmland will be irrigated.

The channel extension aims at connecting Nallamada drain at Pedanandipadu with Guntur channel to provide drinking and irrigation water to the public and farmers. At present, the Guntur channel flows from Krishna River to Guntur Municipal Corporation limits about 47 km distance (Up to Yamarru village in Guntur rural mandal).

From Guntur to Parchur, two lift irrigation projects would come up to lift water for irrigation. One lift irrigation project is aimed at irrigating 9,000 acres of farmland and another will irrigate 10,000 acres.
Irrigation Department Deputy EE P Sambasiva Rao said the project costs around `500 crore according to preliminary estimation.

The project aims at diverting Kondaveeti Vagu flood water to Guntur channel during summer and in other seasons water can be drawn from Krishna River.“Along with an acute irrigation crisis, the groundwater in the area is also a curse to the farmers and the people, as it is saline water. It’s not useful for farming or for drinking,” said Dr. Kolla Raja Mohan Rao, president of the Nallamada Rythu Sangam, a farmers rights’ collective.

Nallamada Rythu Sangam members Narisetty Acharyulu, Yarlagadda Ankamma Chowdary and others sought the government to complete channel extension works within this year.Pulichintala project deputy executive engineer (DEE) R Mallikarjuna Rao said that they would soon submit the Guntur channel extension survey report to the State government for taking up extension works.

Long time demand
The demand for the extension of the channel has existed from pre-Independence times, and, in 1961, the Assembly even passed a resolution in favour of extending the channel
Since then no action has been taken to solve the drinking water problem in the villages
60% of the farmers are tenants. The losses they incurred due to the lack of irrigation facilities has landed them in debt
The demand has been prevalent for the last few years, ever since they stopped getting water from the Nagarjuna Sagar Project

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Guntur channel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Last rites of Army jawan NG Chopde, who was missing from MP's Jabalpur station on May 17, was performed in his hometown in Aurangabad on Sunday.
Aurangabad: Last rites of Army jawan who was missing, performed in hometown
30 people donated their hair at a special hair donation at special donation campaign for cancer patients in Dimapur on Sunday.
Nagaland: People donate hair at special donation campaign for cancer patients
Gallery
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao