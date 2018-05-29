Hours after attacking Naidu, Mothkupally expelled from TDP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/VIJAYAWADA:On a day when the TDP leadership was pompously celebrating the birth anniversary of its founder NT Rama Rao from the dais of Mahanadu in Andhra Pradesh by taking potshots at its political rivals, one of the old-timers of the party, Mothkupally Narsimhulu of Telangana, on Monday created an embarrassing situation for the party by hurling choicest invectives at its supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. At the same time, the senior politico, who had some days ago advocated merger of TDP’s Telangana unit with the ruling TRS in TS, praised Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to the skies.

By evening, TDP TS unit president L Ramana expelled Narsimhulu from the party, saying that latter had committed unpardonable sin by revolting against the party leadership. “The way Narsimhulu compared KCR with TDP founder NTR shows his real intentions behind his bitter comments made against the TDP leadership,” Ramana said.

Earlier in the day, Narsimhulu, who has been with the yellow party right from its inception barring a few years when he was with the Congress, launched a no-holds barred virulent attack on Naidu, by calling him a betrayer, treacherous and great actor “who can hoodwink anybody.” At one point of time, the political veteran broke down and wept, saying that the TDP chief had completely neglected him in the party, despite his 30 years of service to it.

“Naidu is known for deception. He is a political opportunist who backstabbed his own father-in-law and TDP founder NT Rama Rao. While YS Jaganmohan Reddy and Pawan Kalyan floated their own political parties, Naidu has the history of snatching away the political party floated by NTR. For his selfish political gains, Naidu created a rift among members of the Nandamuri family. He pitted Madigas against Malas. Likewise, he pitted Kapus against BCs. He cheated every section of people to remain in power,” Narsimhulu said, after paying tributes to the party founder at NTR Ghat here.

‘Hand over party to Jr NTR’

Asking Naidu to hand over the reins of TDP to the Nandamuri family, particularly film actor NTR Jr, Narsimhulu said Telangana chief minister KCR was far better than Naidu in recognising the services of leaders belonging to weaker sections to the party and people. “After promising to make me either the governor of any state or a member of the Rajya Sabha, he sold RS seats to contractors.”