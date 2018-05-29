It’s Mayanadu, Chandrababu Naidu lost control over his tongue: State BJP president Kanna Lakshminarayana

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Terming Mahanadu a ‘Mayanadu,’ State BJP president Kanna Lakshminarayana has said Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is using the platform to level baseless allegations against the saffron party.

Speaking to reporters in Guntur on Monday, Lakshminarayana alleged that Naidu had not done any development in AP during the last four years. “As he did nothing credit-worthy, Naidu is uttering meaningless words. He has lost control over his tongue,” he said.He demanded Naidu to explain to the people of AP about the welfare schemes that he is going to implement in the coming year.

Lakshminarayana reminded that Naidu threw chappals on his father-in-law and TDP founder NT Rama Rao and snatched away TDP from him. “Now, Naidu is praising NTR, which will hurt the soul of the departed leader,’’ he said.

The State BJP chief alleged that Naidu had become a “rented mike” of the Congress. “Naidu is claiming that Telugus living in Karnataka voted against BJP after his appeal. But, in reality, 16 Assembly seats were won by the BJP in Telugu-dominant areas. Naidu should stop telling lies and deceive the people of AP with false comments,’’ he said.

Affirming that the BJP will implement all promises made to the people of AP, he recalled that Naidu distributed sweets and even felicitated Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu for giving special package to AP. Naidu, however, has changed his stand and is levelling false allegations against the BJP now, he said.