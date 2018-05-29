Newly-married woman jumps into river, dies

By Express News Service

YANAM:A newly-married woman committed suicide by jumping into Gowthami-Godavari river from Yanam-Yedurlanka bridge in the early hours of Monday.

According to Yanam Circle Inspector G Satyanarayana, Karri Venkat Sridhar (42) of Jagannaikpur in Kakinada and M Lakshmi Kumari (34) of Samlkot had been working at a corporate hospital for the last 15 years.

Sridhar was already married, yet he maintained illicit relationship with Lakshmi Kumari for 14 years. Meanwhile, Lakshmi Kumari got married to another person five days ago. However, she escaped from her husband’s home on Sunday night and met her lover Sridhar.

The duo spoke to each other for a while. Later, they decided to commit suicide by jumping off Yanam-Yedurlanka bridge at 4 am on Monday. While Lakshmi Kumari drowned, Sridhar was rescued by fishermen.

On receipt of information, police rushed to the spot and shifted Sridhar to government hospital in Yanam for treatment. The body of Lakshmi Kumari was found near Pillanka village in Tallarevu mandal. The family members of Lakshmi Kumari filed a missing complaint at Samalkot police station. A case has been registered and investigation is on.