Pawan Kalyan flays government for neglecting Uttarandhra

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Jana sena chief Pawan Kalyan lambasted the Telugu Desam government for doing injustice to Uttarandhra (north Andhra districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam) by solely focusing on the capital city Amaravati.Addressing a mammoth gathering at Palakonda and Rajam in Srikakulam district, Pawan said by denying ‘Neeru, Nidulu and Niyamakalu’ (water, funds, and posts), the TDP government has made Uttarandhra a backward region.

“It is cheating people of Uttarandhra by denying them their rightful share. I promise you when Janasena comes to power, every measure will be taken to develop Uttarandhra on all fronts and ensure more employment opportunities in Srikakulam district,” he said.

Walking shoulder to shoulder with people, fans and supporters, in the protest march, he told the gathering that he learned martial arts, taking inspiration from Kodi Ramamurthy, who hailed from Veeraghattam in Srikakulam district. “I will never forget the love and affection of the people of this district,” he said.

He reiterated that Jana Sena’s stance on special category status (SCS) had never changed as that of some other parties, which now have finally taken up the same slogan as that of Jana Sena. “People are soldiers of Jana Sena and every soldier has to give a fitting reply to the rulers who changed their stance on SCS,” he thundered. Holding TDP responsible for the continuing backwardness of Srikakulam district, the Jana Sena chief questioned the negligence of the government in completing the Thotapalli reservoir. “All it takes is another `265 crore to complete the project, which stands to benefit five mandals in the district by irrigating 60,000 acres. The government says it does not have money, but finds it convenient to pay `500 crore to a former employee of Heritage in the name of fibernet contract,” he lashed out.