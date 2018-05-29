RTA authorities to crack whip on school buses lacking fitness certificates in East Godavari district

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: As the schools are scheduled to be reopened in the second week of June, the Road Transport Authorities (RTA) are gearing up to check fitness certificates of school buses in East Godavari district.

According to sources, there are around 3,200 school buses in East Godavari district. The officials have set June 12 deadline for school buses to get fitness certificates. The RTA officials said that they will issue fitness certificates only after checking the buses. They said that such buses will not be allowed to ply on roads and will be seized.

The transport officials said that buses should have speed control system and should maintain maximum speed limit up to 40 km. The driver of the vehicle should not have more than 60 years and they should have an experience of minimum 5 years.

He has to undergo medical tests and should be fit enough to operate the school bus. The bus should have a valid insurance, first aid kit, fire extinguisher and emergency doors. The bus drivers should put the details of the children and the route map, on display prominently. Space has to be provided to facilitate children to keep their school bags.