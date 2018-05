By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A Tamil Nadu silk cotton merchant is going to donate Swarna Surya Katari, a gold sword, to Lord Venkateswara on Tuesday.

According to sources, a staunch devotee of Lord Balaji Thanga Durai from Theni district, Tamil Nadu, spent nearly Rs 2 crore to have the Swarna Surya Katari made of 6 kg gold. Sources revealed that the devotee would hand over the sword to TTD officials during Udayasthamana Seva, on Tuesday. Thanga Durai earlier donated many jewels worth Rs 5 crore to the temple.