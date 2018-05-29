TDP slams Telangana government for tweaking projects

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that the redesigning of the irrigation projects by the TRS government in Telangana has only resulted in escalation of cost, TDP leaders have said that the TS government is only trying to make its mark on the projects taken up by the previous governments and wasting public money.

On the second day of Mahanadu here on Monday, the TDP discussed as many as 16 resolutions, including four pertaining to Telangana.

Taking the resolution on ‘Pending Projects and Projects Redesign’ in Telangana, party senior leader Revuri Prakash Reddy charged that after formation of Telangana, the first government of TS was neglecting the projects taken up by previous TDP and Congress governments and delaying the completion of projects.

Though an amount of Rs 18,000 crore was required for the projects, which will ensure irrigation water to 14 lakh acres of land , the TRS government was ignoring the same.

Instead, the government is redesigning the projects, which in no way is yielding any additional results except escalation of cost.For instance, the Pranahita - Chevella project was estimated at Rs 38,000 crore. But, after redesigning, the estimate spiralled to Rs 80,000 crore, he said.Redesigning of irrigation projects either should reduce the cost or should increase the area of irrigation. “But, in Telangana, we cannot find any one of the objective,” he said.

Observing that understanding of TS with Maharashtra with regard to irrigation projects is loss to the farmers of Telangana, he suggested that AP and Telangana should join hands for protecting the water share of both the States in Godavari and Krishna rivers, instead of indulging in blame game by the TRS government. Another TTDP leader N Narsi Reddy launched a scathing attack on TS Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao saying that the latter was trying keep the people under illusion by giving a number of assurances.