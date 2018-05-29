Two inter-state cricket bookies arrested in raid, Rs 35 lakh seized in Kadapa

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The police achieved a major breakthrough in curbing cricket betting in the district by arresting two inter-state notorious bookies and seized Rs 35.05 lakh cash, a car, a laptop, a communicator and six mobile phones from them at Akkayapalle village in Kadapa taluk police station limits on Sunday night.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Additional SP (Admin) A Srinivasulu Reddy said that on a tip off that massive betting on the Chennai Super Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad IPL final match was going on, police teams led by CCS DSP G Nageswar Reddy, DSP Sk Masum Basha, CI D Bhaskar Reddy and SI Rajarajeswara Reddy, jointly conducted a raid on a house located in Akkayapalle.

“The police found the two inter-state cricket bookies Ashok Varma, belonging to Bhimavaram, and Ravi Varma operating cricket betting. The police arrested them and seized Rs 35.05 lakh, a communicator, a laptop, a TV set, five credit and debit cards, a car, 4 kg ganja and other gadgets. The total seized articles are worth `60 lakh,” the Additional SP said.

He said that the bookies were operating cricket betting, while watching the IPL final match live on TV. They were using a communicator, which consisted of 26 mobiles connectivity for cricket betting.“The duo were using betting applications in mobile phones and sending messages of betting rates. They had registered the betting details in the laptop,” the Additional SP said.

According to the police, the duo previously conducted cricket betting in Hyderabad, Guntur, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Bangalore, Goa, Kadapa and Proddatur. The duo were also selling ganja.The bookies had close links with main cricket bookies in Proddatur, Bhimavaram, Guntur and Hyderabad. They also maintained links with notorious cricket betting gangs in Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

“Both the arrested bookies organised Rs 15 crore worth cricket betting transactions since February 2018 and they were transferring money to winners through Hawala. Rewards would be given to the police personnel involved in the arrest.

Nine held, Rs 13 lakh seized

Kurnool: Kurnool Three Town police arrested nine persons for indulging in cricket betting and seized J13.4 lakh, 12 mobile phones and a laptop from them. The arrested were produced before the media at the district police office here on Monday. Addressing the media, SP Gopinath Jatti said that the police raided a house at Adityanagar on receiving information that some people were indulging in cricket betting. Nine persons, including betting organiser K Ashokvardhan Reddy, were arrested in the raid.