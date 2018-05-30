Bio-Valley at SVU to boost research

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A Bio-Valley will soon come up in SV University to give a major boost to research scholars of the varsity. Bart de Jonge, CEO, Si Technologies, Netherlands and R Venugopal, East-West Business Services, Bengaluru met Vijaya Bhaskar Rao, Dean (Research) of the university & Director, UGC projects and inked an MoU in this regard.

As part of the MoU, they would invest `75 lakh for infrastructure and further `10 crore to fund research activities. Speaking to Express, they said that they were impressed with research papers presented by the Biotechnology students of SVU. They also met SVU Rector. The Bio-Valley will be a centre for students to pursue research activities, said Prof Sai Gopal, HoD, Biotechnology. He said that this was a pilot study and research scholars could work at Bio-Valley after completion of their research.

“A proposal to set up ‘Biosensor project in Bio-Valley was also under consideration,” Sai Gopal explained. On Tuesday, the CEO of Si Technologies and head of East-West Business Services visited PURSE-Center in the university and interacted with the staff about the research works and new projects sanctioned by DST- GoI.