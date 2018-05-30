BJP challenges TDP to an open debate

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP state general secretary S Suresh Reddy has said the saffron party’s national president Amit Shah has all the right to talk about the irregularities in the State government. He challenged the TDP for an open discussion on the allegations it made against the BJP.In a press meet here on Tuesday, Suresh Reddy said, “Every citizen of this country has a right to question the politicians. It is ignorant of Chandrababu Naidu, who boasts of 40 years of experience in politics, to not know this.

Amit Shah is the national president of the largest party and the TDP leaders had several meeting with him in the past regarding the State’s development. Shah has all the right to raise questions.”He also criticised the TDP for using Mahanadu as a platform to criticise the BJP. “That is why it is resorting to false propaganda against the Centre. The yellow brigade has understood that the people of the State are against it, and hence is insecure,” he observed.

He said Naidu’s remarks that regional parties would dictate national politics is a result of daydreaming. Suresh Reddy lambasted Naidu’s son and minister Nara Lokesh who said that “voting for YSRC means voting for BJP”. “In that case, doesn’t voting for the TDP mean voting for the Congress? Naidu said he would go to other states to garner support to work against the BJP. He should clarify how he would do it. Will he seek only the support of non-Congress parties?,” he questioned.