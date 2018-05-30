‘Boycott Heritage products’

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Former minister and Kapu patriarch Mudragada Padmanabham has called upon members of the Kapu, Balija, Telaga and Ontari communities to boycott the products of Heritage, the company owned by CM N Chandrababu Naidu’s family.In an open letter addressing the people of those communities, Mudragada said Chandrababu Naidu was the one who had betrayed the people of Kapu and other communities so milk, curd, ghee, butter and other dairy products of Heritage should be shunned.

“People of our community are patronising those products and using them for auspicious programmes. It is not acceptable,” he said.The Kapu patriarch said Chandrababu Naidu wanted his son and other family members progress politically and economically. “But, what about such opportunities for the people of our community.?” he asked.