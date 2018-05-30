Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ex-CBI JD stresses need to hone skills of youth

Published: 30th May 2018 01:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 06:05 AM

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Former CBI Joint Director VV Lakshmi Narayana toured Nellore district on Tuesday. As part of his three-day visit to the district, he visited Ranganatha Swamy temple in Ranganayakulapet on Tuesday morning and offered prayers. He interacted with the tribals at Chandramouli Nagar in Kovur mandal and later with aqua farmers at Damaramadugu.

Lakshmi Narayana visited Patur and observed weaving equipment at the village and received grievances from the workers. He enquired about difficulties being faced by handloom weavers. He visited Pallipadu Gandhi Ashram being maintained by the Red Cross Society at Indukurpeta.The former CBI JD said that they had received grievances from the tribals at Chandramouli Nagar and ST Colony in Kovur mandal. “Tribal families have been tilling land in these areas for many years. But they have no proper documents,” Lakshmi Narayana pointed out.

He explained that they noticed only one head master for four schools in the colony. “Residents of the colony appealed to merge these four schools and provide quality education,” he added. The former CBI JD sought the ITDA to provide special training for graduates and youths in the colony.

He explained that they had received an appeal from the Self-Help Groups, who were stitching uniforms and asked the officials to increase their charges. “I will interact with handloom weavers, aqua farmers, youth and people from various walks of life during my tour. I want to observe the living conditions of tribals and resolve their issues,” Lakshmi Narayana stated.

